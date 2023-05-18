Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated today his country’s commitment against all forms of discrimination, in order to celebrate the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The National Center for Sexual Education celebrates until next day 20 the 16th edition of the Days against Homophobia and Transphobia. This year the activities focus on […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated today his country’s commitment against all forms of discrimination, in order to celebrate the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The National Center for Sexual Education celebrates until next day 20 the 16th edition of the Days against Homophobia and Transphobia.

This year the activities focus on raising awareness among the population, respect for family plurality, education on equality and non-discrimination of people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, and the promotion of a legal culture around the right familiar.

The event also commemorates the entry into force of the Family Code, supported by 66.85 percent of Cuban voters.

The regulations were called the code of affections, as it seeks the fulfillment of the person, not only based on consanguinity, but also on good behavior, attention and care, and solidarity. It also recognizes dignity as the supreme value and foundation of the rest of the rights recognized in the Constitution of the Republic of 2019.

On May 17, the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is celebrated to commemorate the removal of homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses, by the General Assembly of the World Health Organization, in 1990.