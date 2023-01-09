Rome, Italy.- Italian, Spanish,French and Sweden solidarity groups joined and signed a petition to the European Parliament (EP) for actions against the blockade of the United States against Cuba. Marco Papacci, president of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC), pointed out in statements to Prensa Latina, that for the first time several national organizations […]

Marco Papacci, president of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC), pointed out in statements to Prensa Latina, that for the first time several national organizations and movements of solidarity with Cuba, united for this purpose.

The ANAIC, together with the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba in Spain, the Swedish-Cuban Friendship Association and the French organization Cuba Coopération, demanded through an official requested the EP to “take a strong official position” against the application of the blockade by the United States in Europe.

The declaration expresses that “in the face of the economic war waged by the United States against Europe and the blockade imposed by [United States] on a small Third World country, the EU institutions must take the necessary measures to guarantee free trade which they also defend.

‘This blockade was aggravated by the Trump administration with 243 measures including the activation of Titles III and IV of the Helms-Burton Act’, currently maintained by Joe Biden’s administration, adding that it is ‘difficult to evaluate human tragedies for which it is responsible’. The declaration also reminded that in 2016 a political dialogue and cooperation agreement was signed between the European Union and Cuba, with an increase in business flows, but fears of US reprisals prevent the progress of this rapprochement.