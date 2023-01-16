Havana, Cuba.- After almost a week of screenings, the film cycle dedicated to the British rock band The Beatles closes today with the film Sergeant Pepper, Lonely Hearts Club Band, by Michael Schultz. Written by Henry Edwards, the film has a sequence similar to a rock opera, which integrates songs by the iconic group, with […]

Havana, Cuba.- After almost a week of screenings, the film cycle dedicated to the British rock band The Beatles closes today with the film Sergeant Pepper, Lonely Hearts Club Band, by Michael Schultz.

Written by Henry Edwards, the film has a sequence similar to a rock opera, which integrates songs by the iconic group, with George Burns reciting some lines, as well as a sample of prestigious guest artists.

The film, which bears the name of the group’s eighth studio album, has as its starting point the life of Billy Shears, who knows the Lonely Hearts Club Band and is the grandson of the famous Sergeant Pepper, review the synopsis of this film premiered in 1978.

Billy will become the protector of the band’s magical instrument, trying to prevent the music mogul B.D. Brockhurst from stealing it, details the text alluding to the representation on the big screen of the fight between the music industry and the forces of evil bent on corrupting his hometown.

The presentation is part of the exhibition conceived by the Cinematheque of Cuba in homage to the International Day of The Beatles, which is celebrated every January 16, declared by the United Nations Organization in 2013.

The cycle included the feature films I am Sam, by director Jessie Nelson, Across the Universe, by Julie Taymor, Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle and The Beatle-Get back, by New Zealander Peter Jackson.

The Beatles, created in 1960 by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, are recognized as one of the most successful bands of all time and the most critically lauded in the history of popular and rock music.

His repertoire includes transcendental songs such as Can’t Buy me Love, Love Me Do, Yesterday or Hey Jude, which currently make up the playlists of thousands of people.