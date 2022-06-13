Beirut, Lebanon.- The president of the Board of Directors of the Al-Mayadeen news network, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, ratified the commitment to the truth of the Cuban people in the face of injustice, subversion and the US blockade.

Ben Jeddou expressed his for the congratulations on the part of the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on occasion of the tenth anniversary of the network, and reiterated the firmness of Al-Mayadeen in the journalistic, civilizing and strategic principles in favor of just causes.

The director of Al-Mayadeen sent a letter announcing the upcoming premiere of a documentary series on Cuba, with the aim of showing the human and heroic greatness of the revolution and its people, as per the network’s division in Spanish.

Jeddou stressed that Al-Mayadeen is organically linked to the information network of the global south, and highlighted the tireless struggle of the Cuban president in the construction of the future of Cuba, as well as for the reception of the honest and brave media.

In the letter of gratitude, Ben Jeddou described Diaz-Canel as a worthy successor to the historical leaders of the Cuban revolution, Fidel and Raul Castro.

On behalf of his partners at Al-Mayadeen, he highlighted Cuba’s position alongside the struggles of the peoples, especially the cause for the liberation of Palestine from Israel’s occupation.

The Al-Mayadeen Network, whose headquarters are in capital of Lebanon, went on the air on June 11th, 2012 and ever since it has defended the convergence of cultures and dialogue between different civilizations based on respect and equality.