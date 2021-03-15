The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported 734 new COVID-19, and the total number of diagnosed patients has reached 62,206.

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported 734 new COVID-19, and the total number of diagnosed patients has reached 62,206.

After the report of three deaths in the last 24 hours, the Caribbean island now accumulates 373 deaths due to complications from this disease.

During his usual televised briefing, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, said that 25,127 people were hospitalized by midnight, 4,113 are suspected, 16,787 are under surveillance, and 4,227 are still active with the virus.

The expert emphasized the protection of children under 20 years of age, since, in the last hours, 89 children, adolescents, and young people have been diagnosed with the disease, 81 of them in pediatric ages.