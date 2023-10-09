Havana, Cuba.- The 19th World Championship of Underwater Photography and Fifth Video Championship of this modality (CMAS) begins today with a popular parade through the streets of Varadero.

Scheduled from October 9 to 14, the event attracts the attention of the tourism world, especially modalities related to nautical and adventure. The World Cup takes place in Varadero, located about 140 kilometers east of Havana.

The event is held at the Varadero International Hotel and the Marina Chapelín. This meeting is prepared by the World Confederation of Underwater Activities (CMAS), and is attended by the Ecotur Travel Agency, with the technical participation of Cuba’s Marine Marlin.

Photographers and video specialists from Belgium, Spain, Turkiye, Netherlands, Japan, Portugal, Argentina, Kuwait, Slovenia, Germany, Chile, Ghana, France, Italy, Brazil, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Cuba will attend.

The general confirmation, which includes technicians and other experts, covers 56 countries, according to the organizers. It is one of the most important meetings in that sector, held since 1940. Video evidence was added since 2010.

Along these lines, the relevant figure of the meeting is the representative in Cuba of the CMAS, Francisco Ferrera.

He pointed out that the CMAS covers 170 countries and millions of followers around the world, when a championship of this type is held every two years with the presence of teams from about 160 countries. Each nation contributes a group of two photographers, two cameramen, a captain, and a model. A rigorous prior selection is carried out in tournaments.

20 boats take part in the competition with all the necessary insurance. The organizers explained that they will compete with Nitrox (enriched air) tanks.

The competition has four categories: Macro, Wide Angle, Model and Spectacularity. From each one the juries will select two first places, so that the country with the highest points accumulator is the winner.

Three judges participate, one Cuban and two international, and 22 experts officiate via the Internet. The competition will take place at a maximum depth of 30 meters, with two dives each day of the competition, one at a shallower depth and one at a greater depth (50 to 55 minutes).

There is also a program for those who want to extend their diving both in Varadero and in places in Havana, Ciénaga de Zapata, Cienfuegos, Trinidad and Cayo Largo del Sur.