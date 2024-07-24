Díaz-Canel wishes success to the Cuban delegation at the Olympic Games

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel wished success to the Cuban athletes who have already arrived in Paris to represent the island in the Olympic Games.

“Our legendary Cuba arrives at Paris 2024 with a small, but efficient delegation, that will make us live memorable days,” highlighted the president in X.

There are just a few days left until the sports festival of the five continents begins, Díaz-Canel said on the social network.

61 athletes (34 men and 27 women) will participate in the Olympic event, representing almost all the provinces of the Caribbean island.

According to press reports, of the 329 tests called for the event under the five rings, Cuba will have activity in 47, so it will not see action in 282.

Among the sports that will compete in the French capital for the island, the largest will be Athletics with 18 representatives, followed by Wrestling with 10 and Boxing with five.