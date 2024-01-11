Díaz-Canel urges the population to stay informed about economic measures in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged the population to stay informed about the measures recently approved by the government to address the current economic problems in Cuba.

On the social network X, Díaz-Canel recommended following through the media the explanations given by ministers and other government officials about the scope of these provisions announced last December.

The day before on the Mesa Redonda television program, the Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez, presented the new passenger transport rates that are updated for the interprovincial and urban service by air, sea, land and rail.

According to the head of that sector, despite the increase in the cost of tickets in a group of services, more than 70 percent of passengers will continue paying the current rates, but it means that other prices are updated because they are financially unsustainable.

Likewise, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, and of Finances and Prices, Vladimir Regueiro, explained in the program the scope and purposes of the government adjustments.