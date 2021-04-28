Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his condolences to the sports movement in the Caribbean nation for the death of the national baseball commissioner, Ernesto Reynoso, due to complications derived from Covid-19.

Through a message on Twitter, the head of state lamented the death of Reynoso, who before his baseball responsibilities held the post of the first secretary of the Communist Party in the special municipality of the Isle of Youth.

Díaz-Canel regretted the death of the sports leader due to Covid-19, and in his message, he sent “condolences to his family, friends and his comrades-in-arms, among whom I count myself,” he said.

The Cuban Sports Institute (Inder) reported yesterday afternoon the death of Reynoso, who at 56 years old had been leading the National Baseball Directorate since September 10, 2019.