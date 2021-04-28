Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday mourned the death of Venezuelan Education Minister Aristobulo Isturiz, and expressed his condolences to his relatives and friends.

On his Twitter account, the president noted that in Cuba, the Bolivarian leader is remembered for his solidarity and revolutionary attitude.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also expressed his condolences for the death of Aristobulo Isturiz, who was also the sectorial vice president for Social and Territorial Socialism in Venezuela.

‘With great deep sorrow we learned about the death of Aristobulo Isturiz, a Venezuelan brother and a great friend of Cuba. Our deepest condolences to the Venezuelan people and Government, to his relatives and friends,’ the head of Cuban diplomacy tweeted.