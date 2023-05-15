Havana, Cuba.- The U.S. Coast Guard today returned 24 people to Cuba through the port of Orozco, Bahía Honda, Artemisa, who left the country illegally and were subsequently intercepted at sea. With these 21 men and three women, a total of 2,617 people have been returned by this service in 42 operations of this type […]

With these 21 men and three women, a total of 2,617 people have been returned by this service in 42 operations of this type in 2023, informed the Ministry of the Interior on its web site.

According to the source, one of those who returned on this occasion was an escapee from a center where he was serving a criminal sentence.

This Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard returned 74 people involved in three illegal departures from the country, while 23 Cuban citizens, arrived from the Bahamas through the capital’s José Martí International Airport.

Cuban authorities remain firm in their commitment to regular, safe, and orderly migration while reiterating the danger and life-threatening conditions posed by illegal departures from the country by sea, the note said.