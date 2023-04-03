Havana, Cuba.- The United States Coast Guard returned a group of 64 irregular migrants to Cuba this Sunday, who left the country illegally by sea and were intercepted. A note from the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reports that the return occurred through the port of Orozco, in Bahía Honda, in the province of […]

Havana, Cuba.- The United States Coast Guard returned a group of 64 irregular migrants to Cuba this Sunday, who left the country illegally by sea and were intercepted.

A note from the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reports that the return occurred through the port of Orozco, in Bahía Honda, in the province of Artemisa.

The US authorities handed over 54 men and 10 women, mostly residents in the territories of Matanzas and Mayabeque. Of the returnees, two were transferred to the investigative bodies, since before getting involved in the illegal departures they were investigated as possible perpetrators of serious criminal acts.

The return is part of the migration agreements between Cuba and the United States, by virtue of which 2,165 citizens have returned to the Caribbean nation so far this year in 31 Coast Guard operations.

In general, there are 52 actions of this nature from countries in the area, and 2,998 Cuban citizens returned in 2023.