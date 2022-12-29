Havana, Cuba.- Cuba currently maintains its policy of providing humanitarian aid to people arriving on its shores while trying to emigrate to third countries. According to the latest event of this kind, 253 Haitians, including 31 children and 61 women, en route to the United States, landed in the north of the central province of […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba currently maintains its policy of providing humanitarian aid to people arriving on its shores while trying to emigrate to third countries.

According to the latest event of this kind, 253 Haitians, including 31 children and 61 women, en route to the United States, landed in the north of the central province of Ciego de Ávila.

Cuban authorities took the migrants to a school, where they received medical care and food.

Moreover, their orderly, safe and volunteer return to their country of origin was duly coordinated.

The Granma daily reported that witnesses of this expedition said that bad weather forced them to land somewhere in Cuba, where, they acknowledged, they have been looked after, as in previous times.

This year, over 1,000 Haitians have landed in central Cuba after their vessels drifted for several days.

The migration of Haitian citizens both by land and sea is increasing as a result of the worsening of living conditions in that Caribbean nation, due to the unstable situation caused by gangs, protests and the new cholera outbreak.