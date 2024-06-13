Share

Moscow, Russia.- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today demanded the exclusion of Cuba from the list of State sponsors of terrorism.

This was reflected by Bruno Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, who held talks today with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, as part of his official visit to the Eurasian nation.

In subsequent statements to the press, the head of Cuban diplomacy described the dialogue as “useful, developed in an atmosphere of friendship, respect and cordiality, as characterize the state of relations between Cuba and Russia,” the Prensa Latina agency reported.

Bruno Rodriguez also rejected the unilateral sanctions of the United States against his country and Russia, and argued that in the case of the Antillean nation, the measures have been even stricter in recent years.

In this regard, he maintained that the inclusion of Cuba on the U.S. list of countries that supposedly sponsor terrorism causes severe consequences for financial operations and at the same time slows down national development. “That is why, with great sensitivity and at the same time firmness, Cuba condemns the unilateral sanctions and opposes the policy of isolation that has been applied against the Russian Federation, even in international organizations,” he said.

He also condemned the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization towards the Russian border, which led to the current conflict in Europe, and especially between Moscow and kyiv; At the same time, he advocated for a diplomatic, constructive and realistic solution to the existing crisis in the region, through peaceful means.

This Wednesday, the Cuban delegation paid tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, at the monument in his honor located in the Sokol district of Moscow.

According to Prensa Latina, the floral arrangement placed by the foreign minister reads: “To the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution from the people and Government of Cuba.” Bruno Rodríguez also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to pay tribute to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.