Bogota, Colombia.- The Canadian Reverend Christopher Ferguson confirmed that the World Council of Churches today approved a resolution calling for Cuba to be removed from the U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

“We ask that Cuba be removed from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism and that the churches be accompanied as prophetic voices of peace, hope, cooperation and mutual respect,” says the initiative presented by the Presbyterian Church of Cuba, supported by the Presbyterian Church of Colombia and the United States and Canada.

The resolution includes requests for the elimination of international sanctions imposed on Cuba -such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States-, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, and demands support for the implementation, design and financing of projects in favor of peace in Colombia.

The document presented at the 11th Assembly of this grouping of churches, the largest in the world, which speaks with moral and ethical authority in solidarity for peace and justice, emphasizes that such international sanctions affect human rights and the dignity of peoples, said Ferguson.

From Germany where the meeting is taking place, in statements via whatsapp to Prensa Latina, the reverend explained that the resolution presented was supported by all and was part of a larger movement against international sanctions.

In other aspects, through this initiative, the member churches of the World Council community are invited to reflect and debate in their institutions and among themselves on Christian principles and perspectives regarding the doctrine of nuclear deterrence.

It also urges all states that have not yet done so to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, especially those states under the protection of a nuclear umbrella and the nuclear weapon states that are the source of this global threat.

The resolution calls for full compliance with commitments under other disarmament conventions and advocates world peace.