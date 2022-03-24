Havana, Cuba.- Women who are looking to start or reorient their work in creative industries currently have an opportunity in Cuba through the Mentoras Creativas project.

The social entrepreneurship, created by Elena V. Molina and Gabriela Roman in 2021, launched a new exclusive call for socially responsible businesses and projects to contribute to a more inclusive and diverse industry.

According to the organizing team, registration for the current edition will be open until April 8 and will only accept 15 businesses that will receive mentoring for four weeks, with a maximum of 20 hours per week.

The exchange will allow participants to offer their experiences and best practices to women interested in starting up in the creative industry, thus achieving a mutually beneficial relationship for everyone, the promoters of the initiative said.

Such an experience took place at Habana Espacios Creativos in early March, where the Mentes Creativas Festival was held, a meeting between artists and entrepreneurs to discuss ways to strengthen and establish new collaborative networks.

The cultural center hosted four workshops that addressed topics related to the use of the menstrual cup, yoga, collage as chromaticism and poetic narrative, and the meaning of the terms linguistic sexism and inclusive language.