Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted on Sunday the decision of his country’s scientific community to speed up the booster vaccination of the population, in view of the risk of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 corovirus.

The President tweeted the release from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, which recognizes the determination to apply the additional injection in the shortest possible time, taking into account the evidence that it will increase protection levels.

“Already more than one million Cubans received that booster dose and we will continue to advance. 85.6% of our population has its complete scheme. #CubaVive,” the Head of State wrote.

The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry reported that it will deliver to the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) a little more than six million doses to speed up this process.

Dr. Eduardo Martinez, president of BioCubaFarma, assured that the booster vaccination is expected to be completed before the end of January 2022 and, in parallel, the country is working on the design of specific immunogens against Omicron.

Cuba confirmed on Sunday 122 new cases and no deaths due to Covid-19, for a total total of 964,729 positive cases and 8,320 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to information provided by Minsap, the country detected six cases with the Omicron strain.