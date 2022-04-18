Panamanian official: Cuba is an example for the world’s working class

Panama City, Panama.- The coordinator of the National Front for the Defense of Economic and Social Rights of Panama, Jorge Guzman, highlighted Cuba’s example for the world’s working class in the face of the United States blockade.

Guzman participated in a virtual conference in solidarity with Cuba on Sunday, during which he also praised the Cuban people’s resistance against over six decades of a blockade imposed by Washington and intensified even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Panamanian leader condemned the implications of that hostile policy for Cuban workers and their families, deprived of access to resources that would allow them to contribute to the benefit of society in a more substantial way.

“The US blockade is illegal, obsolete and arbitrary because it hinders the efforts of the Cuban Government to improve the living conditions of its workers and the country in general, as part of programs that prioritize the attention and solution of accumulated social problems,” he remarked.

According to Guzman, Washington’s harassment against Cuba also affects other peoples who trust Cuban scientific research and medicine against Covid-19, and would like to acquire the vaccines designed and produced in Cuba.

In his opinion, despite all these restrictions and restrictive measures, Cuba offers solidarity and love to the rest of the nations of this planet.