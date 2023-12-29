Havana, Cuba.- The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation donated firefighting vehicles to Cuba, in a ceremony that also marked the closing of training and certification for Cuban firefighters who will use these means.

Russian ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli symbolically handed over the teams to the Major General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, Minister of the Interior of Cuba and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party. He noted that this action adds to the numerous positive moments of bilateral relations in the closing year, which included exchanges of high-level visits between both countries.

For his part, the Chief of the Cuban Fire Department, First Colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán Matos, thanked the donation that will multiply the Cuban response capabilities to fires in fuel storage bases, airports, ports and other facilities with the cars produced by the Russian company Ural.

At the event, the Russian instructors were recognized and the Cuban students received their certificates that accredit them for driving and operating modern equipment. The graduates carried out a practical exercise using the donated resources.

The donation includes 21 special vehicles that will be attended by trained personnel that strengthen the operational response of the Cuban Fire Corps to these types of events.