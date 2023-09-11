New Delhi, India.- Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the U.S. blockade against Cuba and affirmed that the Caribbean nation is not a country of terrorists, Firstpost published Monday in India.

In an extensive interview granted to this news and media website during his participation in the recent Group of Twenty (G20) Summit, the first Brazilian president denounced that Cuba has been subjected to an economic, commercial and financial siege by Washington for 60 years and that is why the population of the island cannot develop in the way it wishes.

He also called for the elimination of the campaign against Cuba as a country that harbors terrorists with which they try to justify the blockade.

Lula assured that in his experience of more than 30 years of visiting the island he never saw terrorist training centers, nor weapons of mass destruction.

That is why, he said, in my first opportunity with US President Joe Biden, I am going to tell him that it is necessary to stop sanctioning the Caribbean nation.

There are no explanations, I disagreed with the blockade when I was 50 years old, now I am 77 and I still do not understand why this policy against Cuba continues, he added.

The Brazilian head of state harshly criticized the sanctions and blockades currently applied against Cuba, Venezuela and Iran.

He said that these policies are worse weapons than bombs, since their victims are women, children and the people in general.

In this sense, he stressed that rules are needed, to change this behavior and find another way to make politics in the world.

Lula pointed out that the planet must learn to live in peace and harmony, instead of destroying each other.

He also referred to issues such as the Indian presidency of the G20 Summit and the role that Brazil will play at the head of the bloc, geopolitical conflicts on the planet and the role of global institutions.