Left-wing and progressive forces must unite to save humanity from a nuclear conflagration

Statement of the Communist Party of Cuba

The Communist Party of Cuba condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the brutal bombings perpetrated by the United States government against the Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

These criminal acts, contrary to international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, constitute a grave global threat, the consequences of which for humanity could be unpredictable.

At this crucial moment, the Communist Party of Cuba reiterates its full solidarity with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which, as a sovereign state, enjoys the right to self-determination and development.

The Communist Party of Cuba, a historic defender of peace, calls on political parties, social movements, and leftist and progressive political forces to mobilize in denouncing these illegal actions committed by the fascist US government, which undermine efforts for a negotiated solution to the conflict in the Middle East and confirm its full support for Israel’s genocidal ambitions in the region.

The facts are eloquent and have demonstrated the lengths to which the Yankee empire will go to impose its expansionist and dominating policies, endangering the future of humanity. It is imperative that we unite to save our peoples from a nuclear conflagration.