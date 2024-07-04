Foreign Ministers of Cuba and Mexico highlight the state of relations between both countries

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, highlighted today the state of the ties between the governments and people of the island and Mexico, after a meeting with the Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena.

“We agree on the excellent state of bilateral relations and the positive results achieved in recent years,” he wrote on the X social network.

According to the head of diplomacy of the Caribbean country, he held a fruitful meeting with Bárcena, after speaking with the elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

We reviewed the bilateral agenda and current regional and international issues, he commented.

Rodríguez Parrilla represented Cuba at the III Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policies, held in Mexico City, focused on the debate of strategies to promote equality through foreign policies.

The Cuban delegation is also made up of the second secretary of the Federation of Cuban Women, Sonia Rivero, the second head of the Secretariat of the Foreign Ministry, Yurielkis Sarduy, and the specialist in Multilateral Affairs of the Minrex, Yissel González.