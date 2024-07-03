Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Cuba and Poland

Havana, Cuba.- The deputy foreign ministers of Cuba, Anayansi Rodríguez, and Poland, Jakub Wi?niewski, held bilateral political consultations today, according to an official release.

Rodríguez Camejo and Wi?niewski discussed the state of relations between the two nations and reviewed various issues on the multilateral agenda, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said.

According to the text, both sides stressed the importance of meetings of this type to continue strengthening their relations, especially economic and commercial.

The Polish deputy minister, who began a working visit to Havana, plans to sign an agreement between his country and the Caribbean nation “on cooperation in culture, science, education and sports,” the statement said