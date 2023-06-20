Havana, Cuba.- The General Director of Popular Cultures of the Government of Mexico, Antonio Rodríguez, spoke in Havana this Monday about the binational proposal for the bolero to be declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Rodríguez highlighted the joint effort of both countries so that the musical genre receives that category granted by the United […]

Havana, Cuba.- The General Director of Popular Cultures of the Government of Mexico, Antonio Rodríguez, spoke in Havana this Monday about the binational proposal for the bolero to be declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Rodríguez highlighted the joint effort of both countries so that the musical genre receives that category granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Orlando Vistel, president of the Musicians Association of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, stressed that the Festival has been a success.

This international event that closed its doors this Sunday welcomed 19 foreign musicians and more than 140 Cubans.

The bolero was born in Cuba but arrived in Mexico 100 years ago. It is a genre that is loved, executed and enjoyed in both nations, hence the joint effort to ensure that it is inscribed on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.