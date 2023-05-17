Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday noted that the new policy announced by the Foreign Ministry is the outcome of permanent dialogue between the nation and its emigration. The head of State tweeted that these provisions ratify the unchanging will to continue to strengthen ties between Cuba and its overseas nationals. On Tuesday, […]

The official set out that from that moment on, the current passport will extend its validity from the current six years to 10 years, in the case of Cuban citizens aged 16 or older, and five years for minors.

In addition, the requirement to extend this document every two years is removed, as well as the cost of the associated procedures is reduced to 180 dollars or euros for those over 16 years old, and 140 dollars or euros for those under that age.