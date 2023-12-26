Havana, Cuba.- Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, attended the 9th ordinary session of the Municipal Assembly of the People’s Power of Gibara, for which he is a deputy to Parliament, in which the plan and budget of this Holguin territory for 2024 is being debated.

This Sunday, in the IX ordinary session of the Municipal Assembly of #PoderPopular of #Gibara, was analyzed the behavior of the main indicators during 2023 and projections for 2024. The Budget of the territory for next year was also approved. pic.twitter.com/0roBXP1ape

– Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) December 24, 2023

Among the issues checked were the analysis of the estimated closing of the Economy Plan, the behavior of the main indicators and their projection for the coming year, in addition to the evaluation of compliance with the Food Sovereignty Law in the agri-food industry, fishing and tourism.

Accompanying the Cuban head of government were Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary of the province; Manuel Francisco Hernández Aguilera, governor of Holguín, along with other political and government authorities.