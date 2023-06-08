Moscow, Russia.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will speak Thursday at the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) taking place in Sochi, where he previously met with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin. At the meeting, held the day before, Mishustin stressed that Cuba is an important partner in Latin America for his country, […]

Moscow, Russia.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will speak Thursday at the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) taking place in Sochi, where he previously met with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin.

At the meeting, held the day before, Mishustin stressed that Cuba is an important partner in Latin America for his country, and cooperation between the two is based on the solid traditions of friendship, solidarity, mutual respect and mutual trust.

He also proposed to intensify cooperation in the field of tourism and recalled that Aeroflot airline starts operating regular flights to Cuba next month.

Marrero, in turn, repudiated the U.S. unilateral sanctions against Russia and stressed that it is time to work together to further consolidate relations in the face of the U.S. attempt to establish its total hegemony in the whole world.

Earlier, the Cuban head of government led the official delegation of the Caribbean nation to visit the biomedical laboratories of the Sirius University of Science and Technology.

The Cuban side valued the potential for cooperation in the field of scientific research, as well as the possibility of creating joint educational programs.

The Prime Minister pointed out that an information campaign to demonize Cuba was launched in the United States at the end of the Cuba-Russia business forum held in May.

Marrero will be in Russia until June 17, because after participating in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, he will complete a program in Moscow to later attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.