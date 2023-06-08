Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko ratified Wednesday in Moscow the common will to deepen economic, commercial and scientific-technical collaboration. The exchange took place in the context of an official visit of the Cuban premier to Russia, which began the day before, which gives continuity to […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko ratified Wednesday in Moscow the common will to deepen economic, commercial and scientific-technical collaboration.

The exchange took place in the context of an official visit of the Cuban premier to Russia, which began the day before, which gives continuity to the talks held by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his counterpart Vladimir Putin in November 2022.

Marrero Cruz said that this official visit, his first to the Eurasian nation as head of government, takes place in a context of strengthening bilateral economic, political and trade relations.

“It is about continuing to strengthen ties as two brotherly countries and nothing will stop us in that purpose”, said the Antillean Prime Minister.

For his part, Chernyshenko assured that in the bilateral and multilateral framework his country will not abandon its friends.

The Government of Cuba reports on its Twitter account that during the dialogue, Marrero Cruz expressed satisfaction with the results of the XX Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical collaboration, which was held in Havana last May.

As part of the official visit to Russia, the premier heads the high-level Caribbean delegation that will participate for the first time in person in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (June 8 and 9 in the city of Sochi).

Recently, speaking by videoconference at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Díaz-Canel reaffirmed that Cuba’s priority is to expand ties with the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia).

Cuba is the only Latin American country that is an observer state of that economic entity, a status it was granted in December 2020.