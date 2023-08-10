Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel headed this week’s meeting of the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers, which was led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, national television reported. One of the central topics of the meeting was the process of bank re-structuring being developed in the country, considered necessary and a modern strategy […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel headed this week’s meeting of the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers, which was led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, national television reported.

One of the central topics of the meeting was the process of bank re-structuring being developed in the country, considered necessary and a modern strategy that will benefit the majority of the population.

The Executive Committee, which between meetings of the Council of Ministers is in charge of the decisions attributed to it, approved last week the Program for the bank re-structuring of the country, which includes a set of measures to gradually encourage the use of electronic payment and collection channels in the national territory.

In analyzing the concerns about these measures, the President of the Caribbean nation directed to inform more and better the citizenship, to give answers to the concerns and doubts of the population and the economic actors.

In the dialogue, held via videoconference, the Minister-President of the Central Bank of Cuba, Joaquín Alonso, explained the status of the implementation of these measures; and also reported on upcoming meetings to be held with economists, academics and other experts to exchange on these aspects.

Alonso informed that the banking network, where the training process is progressing, is operating normally, according to its flows, although the challenge is to improve the service, which will not be achieved while there are still long queues at the banks.

Among other issues, the meeting also addressed matters related to food production, the distribution of the standardized family basket, cargo and passenger transportation, water supply, and electric power generation.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, reported on the favorable availability of liquefied gas, gasoline and other hydrocarbons for the coming weeks.

For his part, the president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodríguez, pointed out that after the arrival in the country of new pumping equipment, which has been promptly installed, the supply cycles in the capital are stabilizing