Havana, Cuba.- The National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba in its 10th Legislature ratified this Wednesday in a constitutive session, Esteban Lazo Hernández as president of the body and of the Council of State to exercise the position for a period of five years.

79-year-old Lazo Hernández is a deputy to Parliament for the Havana municipality of Arroyo Naranjo. He has proven experience in that responsibility since 1981 and at the helm of the legislative body since 2013. In addition, under his leadership, the legal reform derived from the Magna Carta, proclaimed in 2019, was undertaken.

In the presence of Raúl Castro Ruz, Army General and leader of the Revolution, and Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the Republic, María Consuelo Baeza Martín, president of the National Candidacy Commission, also presented the candidacy project to cover the positions of vice president and secretary of the National Assembly, which are in turn of the Council of State. Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Álvarez, respectively, were ratified for these positions.

Mari Machado, deputy for the municipality of Quemado de Güines, in Villa Clara, has been a member of the National Assembly since 2003, and of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission until 2012. She chaired the National Electoral Commission for the electoral process of the year 2010 and integrated the drafting Commission of the Constitution of the Republic.

Acosta Álvarez, deputy for the municipality of San José de las Lajas, in Mayabeque, also with proven experience in legislative activity as a deputy since 2009, participated in the commissions for the drafting of the draft Constitution, and later the Family Code. In October 2019 he was elected as secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and of the Council of State.

As members of the Council of State were ratified Aylín Alvarez García, first secretary of the Union of Young Communists; Teresa Amarelle Boué, national president of the Federation of Cuban Women; and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, general secretary of the Cuban Central of Workers.

They also confirmed Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution; Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, Governor of Santiago de Cuba; Miriam Nicado García, Rector of the University of Havana; Yoerkis Sánchez Cuellar, director of the newspaper Juventud Rebelde; and Rafael Santiesteban Pozo, president of the National Association of Small Farmers.

The following were elected as new members of the Council of State: Yury Valdés Balbín, deputy director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute; Yurisa Lahera Mansfarroll, deputy head of the Social Workers Unit in the Alquízar municipality of Artemisa; Maricela Figueredo Rosales, president of the Paquito Rosales Popular Council in Yara, Granma province; Juana Yamilka Viñals Suárez, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Las Tunas; and Taymí Martínez Naranjo, director of the Faustino Pérez Provincial Hospital in Matanzas.

The other new members are Angélica María Chorens Fernández, general director of Oleohydraulic from Cienfuegos; Omara Durand Elías, paralympic athlete and high performance athlete; Iván Santos Prieto, president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba in Villa Clara; Julio Emilio Morejón Pérez, national president of the University Student Federation; and Elier Ramírez Cañedo, deputy director of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center.