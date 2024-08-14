Cuban leaders praise legacy and imprint of Fidel Castro on the 98th anniversary of his birth

Havana, Cuba.- With the presence of the Cuban President and Roberto Morales Ojeda, cadres and workers of the Central Committee celebrated the 98th anniversary of the birth of the Commander in Chief. His dedication to the Party, the people and the Revolution are a constant inspiration.

Previously Díaz-Canel wrote on his X account “Cuba waited last night for his 98th birthday in a sea of ??youth, who shouted in chorus Fidel, Fidel, Fidel, with the same passion as their parents and grandparents.”

He added on the social network, “it is the name of the Cuban Revolution for all times. Happy birthday, Commander.”

For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, recalled on the same X platform, the 98th birthday of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

“Happy 98th birthday to the undefeated Commander in Chief Fidel, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, to which he defended and dedicated his entire life. Our best gift today is to be faithful to his legacy and his example, worthy followers of his ideas and his thinking” said Marrero.

Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Parliament, also expressed his permanent tribute to Fidel.

“The 98th anniversary of his birth inspires us to fulfill his Concept of Revolution every day, to be continuators of his legacy and of the revolutionary work; to face each challenge and challenge with his absolute confidence in Victory” he wrote on X.

Through the X account, the Cuban foreign minister extended the tribute to the undefeated Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz on the 98th anniversary of his birth.

“Our Revolutionary Diplomacy will be loyal to its Martian, socialist and anti-imperialist principles in the unwavering struggle for and on behalf of the humble,” Rodríguez exclaimed.