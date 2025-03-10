Share

Havana, Cuba.- The General Assembly of Associates of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba informed that it will review its actions during 2024 on March 20.

An official statement noted that at the meeting they would seek to identify the issues resolved and project future actions in line with the objectives of the National Program for Economic and Social Development.

The meeting is of great importance for the Cuban business sector and will bring together the institution’s associates. The Assembly will not only be a forum for assessment, but also a platform for dialogue and the collective construction of strategies to strengthen the role of companies in the country’s economic growth. In a context marked by the need to diversify exports and attract foreign investment, the event will be a key opportunity to align the efforts of the business sector with national priorities.

During 2024, the institution focused its efforts on four strategic areas: strengthening value chains, improving business competitiveness, internationalizing companies, and digital transformation.

These axes were accompanied by innovation and communication initiatives to optimize the management of associated companies and generating tangible results in their performance.

However, in order to continue to move forward, it is essential to have the active participation of all partners, who, with their experience and knowledge, can contribute valuable ideas for the design of effective strategies, the message insisted.

Among the topics that will be addressed at the Assembly, the protection of intangible assets, such as brands and patents, which are becoming increasingly relevant in a globalized environment, stands out. The importance of having reliable sources of information for business decision-making will also be discussed, as it is a critical aspect in a world where competitiveness depends, to a large extent, on the ability to adapt and anticipate.

Digitization, another of the main topics, will be analyzed in depth, along with the processes of registration of foreign suppliers, the resolution of disputes and recent changes in arbitration legislation.

In addition, progress will be reviewed in the preparation and participation of companies in trade missions and international events, which allow expanding business opportunities and establishing strategic alliances.

These topics, along with others of interest to the sector, will be discussed in a face-to-face format, which will facilitate direct exchange and the generation of concrete proposals.