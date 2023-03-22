Havana, Cuba.- The Vice Prime Minister of Cuba, Inés María Chapman chairs the Cuban delegation that arrived in New York on Tuesday to participate in the Conference of the United Nations on Water 2023. The delegation is also made up of the president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodríguez, and other authorities […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Vice Prime Minister of Cuba, Inés María Chapman chairs the Cuban delegation that arrived in New York on Tuesday to participate in the Conference of the United Nations on Water 2023.

The delegation is also made up of the president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodríguez, and other authorities of that institution, as well as officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the UN.

The United Nations Conference on the Comprehensive Midterm Review of the Achievement of the Goals of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028, has the purpose of accelerating measures to achieve the agreed goals and targets internationally on this resource, and is included in the statements in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Access to water and sanitation is one of the rights recognized by the Cuban Constitution. The management of this vital liquid is a priority for the government, which included it in the National Economic and Social Development Program by 2030.