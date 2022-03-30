Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Ministry addresses nationals´ concerns with Panamanian´s decision of establishing transit visa to Cuban travelers, an official source affirmed.

This was stated by the director of the Directorate of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad (Daccre), Ernesto Soberón, on his Twitter account.

Here, the official said that Cuban Foreign Minister “has stated to the #US government its responsibility in the esence of this problem and has drew attention regarding pressures on regional governments”.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused Washington of breaching bilateral agreements on migration, encouraging emigration with the hardships caused by the blockade and pressuring third countries.