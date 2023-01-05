Havana, Cuba.- The 51st edition of the Venceremos solidarity brigade ratifies its purpose of eliminating the restrictions imposed by the U.S. blockade on the citizens of that nation to visit Cuba and get to know its reality. The United States says that we have freedom like no other country, but that is not true, because […]

Havana, Cuba.- The 51st edition of the Venceremos solidarity brigade ratifies its purpose of eliminating the restrictions imposed by the U.S. blockade on the citizens of that nation to visit Cuba and get to know its reality.

The United States says that we have freedom like no other country, but that is not true, because in many aspects of life, we are limited and one of them is the opportunity to come to Cuba and appreciate with our own eyes the ways of doing in different sectors of society, said Lesly Calle, a young member of the solidarity group.

Regarding the stay during the day of celebrations for the 64th anniversary of the revolutionary triumph in January, she said that it has been nice to see even children learning about the Revolution, and in every sector of social and economic life they know and show this history.

She explained the impact of Fidel Castro’s work since 1959, seen in the results in education, agriculture, the army, culture, and art.

Every year the brigade demonstrates the objective of confronting the fear of the United States that we know about Socialism and other economic alternatives, to which we come to Cuba, without creating problems, but with the spirit of creating opportunities so that other people can do it, she explained.

The Venceremos brigade arrived in Cuba on December 27 at Holguín airport, and then its members were transferred to Santiago de Cuba, where they also carried out several activities