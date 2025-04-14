Share

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced this Saturday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is distorting history to attack Cuba and construct a narrative favorable to his biography.

“The bad habit of manipulating history accompanies the #US Secretary of State, both to fabricate his personal biography and to denigrate #Cuba,” Rodríguez wrote on the social network X.

The foreign minister also criticized Washington’s political use of Cuban migrants and described its current stance of discarding them as opportunistic.

In recent days, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the deportations of immigrants from the United States as unacceptable abuses of power and violations of the most basic rights of Latin American and Caribbean citizens.

Speaking at the IX Summit of leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, he noted that many of them end up in high-security prisons with substandard methods, without respect for due process, without proof of guilt, and in harshly repressive conditions.

He alluded to the case of Venezuelan nationals, whose only offense appears to have been their lack of legal status in the United States, and despite this, he noted, they ended up incarcerated in prisons designated for highly dangerous criminals, with no evidence ever offered that they are criminals.

Díaz-Canel lashed out at Washington’s decision to once again use its naval base at Guantánamo Bay, in illegally occupied Cuban territory, to confine migrants, an act he described as brutal and illegal, as well as threatening the security and peace of the entire region.