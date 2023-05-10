Havana, Cuba.- Cuba ratified this Tuesday the will to continue developing the best relations with the European Union (EU), on the occasion of celebrating Europe Day. The Cuban Foreign Ministry expressed on Twitter that the Caribbean island wishes to continue ties with the community bloc, based on the principles and objectives stipulated in the Political […]

