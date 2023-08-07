Havana, Cuba.- The Pan American Girls’ Mathematics Olympiad (PAGMO) will start this Monday in Costa Rica with delegations from almost 15 countries in the region, including Cuba. The event, in its third edition, will welcome participants from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Cuba, represented by […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Pan American Girls’ Mathematics Olympiad (PAGMO) will start this Monday in Costa Rica with delegations from almost 15 countries in the region, including Cuba.

The event, in its third edition, will welcome participants from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Cuba, represented by the student Dalia Oliver and the professor Amalia García.

This day will be the opening ceremony and the following two days will be the competition exams. During the competition days, the exam begins in the morning with a duration of four and a half hours and each of the tests consists of three problems.

According to the rules, participants must be citizens or residents of the country they represent, and be selected through the national Math Olympiad or an equivalent process. Those chosen must be enrolled in full-time pre-university education and be under 18 years old at the time of their participation in the contest. They cannot compete in another Pagmo event or having won a medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad or the European Women’s Mathematical Olympiad.

The goal of the Pan American Olympiad is to provide more girls with the opportunity to perform mathematically on an international stage, and thus discover, encourage, and challenge talented young women in this science in all countries of the Americas.