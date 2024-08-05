She explained that the house, which was awarded the Provincial Prize for the Restoration of Real Estate Heritage, was built by the German engineer Guillermo Fischer y Lynn at the beginning of the 20th century on land used for cattle raising and sugar production.

Visitors can enjoy cocktails made with natural fruits from the area and sugarcane juice (guarapo), complemented by local traditions in its presentation and preparation.

She explained that El Abanico Farmhouse offers a real encounter with the environment, horseback riding, vegetation observation, rivers, in addition to the gastronomic complement of the best dishes of Cuban rural cuisine.

Its director, María Elvira Dávila, told Prensa Latina that progress is being made in the promotion of tourism and leisure in Trinidad with various traditional activities and along the Caribbean coast.

From the hills that surround the valley, once an important area for the production of raw sugar in the 17th and 18th centuries, you can see this offer by the Flora and Fauna Enterprise in Sancti Spíritus.

Sancti Spíritus, Cuba.- The Valle de los Ingenios (Sugar Mill Valley), a World Heritage Site near the Cuban city of Trinidad, is home to the El Abanico farmhouse, a center for enjoying green tourism in the central province of Sancti Spíritus.

Luanda, Angola.- The working visit to Angola by the Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero allowed him to reaffirm the ties of friendship with the Angolan people and to assess the current state of bilateral cooperation.

During his stay in Luanda, the Cuban head of government met with the Angolan president, João Lourenço, to whom he conveyed a special greeting on behalf of the leader of the Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro, and the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Accompanied by the Army Corps General and Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Ramón Espinosa, among other figures of the Caribbean nation’s diplomacy, Marrero spoke with the head of State in an atmosphere of cordiality and exchange of feelings of friendship.

The Cuban Prime Minister stated to the press that during the meeting they made an assessment of the relations between both countries, both politically and economically and commercially, and learned that on October 11 a hospital will be inaugurated that will bear the name of Raúl Díaz Argüelles.

In Luanda, the head of the Caribbean nation’s government also led a meeting with local businessmen, during which both parties presented the potential for establishing mutually beneficial investments and businesses.

He also held a close and friendly dialogue with representatives of solidarity groups with Cuba and members of the Cuban community in Angola, who confirmed their support for the island and their willingness to contribute in whatever is necessary to help overcome the current complex economic situation that so affects the people.

Marrero also toured areas of the Meditex clinic, which with Angolan and Cuban personnel offers services to Cuban collaborators in Angola and to the population of Luanda.

The day before, he paid tribute to the National Hero and first president of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, and to Commander Raúl Díaz Argüelles, who was the first head of the island’s military mission in Angola and died on December 11, 1975.

The head of Government also exchanged with a representation of Cuban collaborators in this country and the staff of the state mission.

In the dialogue, he explained the complex situation Cuba is going through and the actions to boost its economy, amid the intensification of the economic blockade by the United States and the application of more than 243 coercive measures, including the inclusion in the list of countries that supposedly sponsor terrorism.

In the exchange, the Cuban collaborators commented on some aspects of their work in Angolan lands and ratified their commitment to continue working to fulfill their mission in Angola and to be at the level of those who before them fought and worked for this country.