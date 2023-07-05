Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of the Bolivian Presidency, María Nela Prada, assured today on her Facebook account, from Havana, that Bolivia and Cuba are working to strengthen their ties of brotherhood in various spheres. Forty-eight hours ago, President Luis Arce thanked the hospitality of the main authorities of Cuba and its people, while highlighting advances […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of the Bolivian Presidency, María Nela Prada, assured today on her Facebook account, from Havana, that Bolivia and Cuba are working to strengthen their ties of brotherhood in various spheres.

Forty-eight hours ago, President Luis Arce thanked the hospitality of the main authorities of Cuba and its people, while highlighting advances that strengthen integration in various fields of collaboration, at the conclusion of a visit to the Caribbean island.

Arce left on Friday night for Cuba in compliance with an official invitation from the Cuban president, according to what he reported on his Twitter account.

In accordance with Bolivian law, before leaving, Arce handed over the Command Staff to the Vice President of the Plurinational State, David Choquehuanca.

The two member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Agreement maintain a dialogue that both parties describe as intense since they reestablished diplomatic ties “frozen” by the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020).