Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated Tuesday the need to shape a new international economic order that guarantees equity and social justice.

In the social network X, the top representative of Cuban diplomacy argued that, if current trends continue, some 575 million people will continue to live in extreme poverty in 2030, while millionaire budgets finance wars and new armaments.

On the eve of World Food Day, Rodriguez denounced in her X profile that according to the United Nations, the number of hungry people in the world has increased to 735 million this year. In this message, he reiterated the right of all human beings to have regular, permanent and free access to adequate and sufficient food.