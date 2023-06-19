Havana, Cuba.- The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro, saw off at the airport President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who will make a tour of European countries, Granma newspaper reported Monday. The Cuban president left from the capital’s José Martí International Airport to begin a tour that includes his participation in the Summit for […]

The Cuban president left from the capital’s José Martí International Airport to begin a tour that includes his participation in the Summit for a global financial pact to be held in Paris, France.

The Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés, and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales Ojeda, both members of the Political Bureau of that organization, also arrived at the air terminal.