Havana, Cuba.- The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over a gala on Wednesday to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the birth of Ernesto Che Guevara (1928-1967). At […]

Havana, Cuba.- The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over a gala on Wednesday to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the birth of Ernesto Che Guevara (1928-1967).

At the Universal Hall of the Revolutionary Armed Forces in Havana, music, poetry and dance converged to remember, with the poem “America” by Chilean Pablo Neruda as the main theme, the famous Cuban-Argentine guerrilla fighter.

The event began with speeches by actress Corina Mestre and a performance by troubadour Silvio Rodriguez, with the participation of the children’s theater group ‘La Colmenita’ and the Cuban National Choir, under the direction of maestro Digna Guerra, among other artists.

The activity was added to those carried out during this day in the island and other parts of the world to pay tribute to the Heroic Guerrilla.