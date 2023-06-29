Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today received in Havana the German ambassador Heidrun Tempel, who is completing her mission. At the meeting, Rodríguez thanked the diplomat for the work in favor of bilateral relations and ratified the will to continue developing ties between the two countries. Cuba and Germany ratify in various spaces […]

