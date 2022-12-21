Havana city, Cuba.- Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua, who is on an official visit to Cuba, learned in this capital on Tuesday about the history of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, a public institution to study and disseminate the revolutionary leader’s thinking, work, and life. During a tour of the center that promotes research, interactive […]

Havana city, Cuba.- Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua, who is on an official visit to Cuba, learned in this capital on Tuesday about the history of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, a public institution to study and disseminate the revolutionary leader’s thinking, work, and life.

During a tour of the center that promotes research, interactive access to knowledge and the people’s permanent identification with their values, the head of Kenyan diplomacy was informed about the architectural and heritage values of the building.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Monday with the Kenyan foreign minister at the Palace of the Revolution and, during the meeting, they ratified the willingness to expand bilateral relations, mainly in education and health care.

On his Twitter profile, the foreign minister also referred to his meeting with Cuban Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda and referred to the promotion in his country of a universal health care system with new areas of joint cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology, and vaccine development.

Cuba and Kenya have maintained diplomatic relations since 1995 and are currently leading talks and negotiations, at the highest level, to achieve the safe return of two Cuban doctors who were kidnapped in April 2019 in the city of Mandera, near the border with Somalia.