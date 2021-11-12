Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Thursday checked the preparation of the country’s air terminals to guarantee the arrival of tourists in the face of the reopening planned as of November 15.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, Marrero visited the Jose Marti International Airport in this capital and verified there the distribution of packages sent for Cuban nationals from abroad.

Over one and a half million of packages have been delivered since September 20. Work in the six centers is being sped up, but it is still not enough, the presidency revealed.

Eliminating organizational problems and obstacles that delay the delivery of these packages is a priority and being followed up by the country’s top leaders.

In a recent statement, the prime minister called to be flexible in every analysis and detect and swiftly report any difficulty to meet commitments to the population.

Tourism officials are also working on the reopening of tourism in the country slated for Monday, based on the readjustment of health protocols upon arrival and transportation of tourists and the renovation of offer and the increase in quality standards.