Pilgrimage to be held in Santiago de Cuba in honor of Frank País

Share

Havana, Cuba.- This July 30th, the people of Santiago de Cuba will hold a pilgrimage in honor of Frank País García and Raúl Pujol Arencibia, their comrade-in-arms who fell at their side.

This sacred event, which takes place every July 30th at 4:30 p.m., from Céspedes Park to the Santa Ifigenia Heritage Cemetery, whether in blazing sun or heavy rain, is a manifestation of mourning — part of the city’s life.

The entire country, and those in his homeland, feel the void of his absence 68 years ago, and they understand Fidel better. Upon hearing the news of the death of the audacious fighter from the Sierra Maestra, he said: “What monsters. They don’t know the intelligence, the character, the integrity they have murdered. The Cuban people still don’t even suspect who Frank País was, what greatness and promise he had in him.”

Frank País García was born on December 7, 1934, in Santiago de Cuba. His life was marked by a deep commitment to the revolutionary struggle and the pursuit of social justice in his country. From a young age, he stood out for his intelligence and passion for freedom, becoming a natural leader among his comrades.

In 1953, after the attack on the Moncada Barracks, he became one of the main organizers of the revolutionary movement in eastern Cuba. His courage and determination led him to take on increasingly important roles in the fight against the Batista dictatorship.

Fidel Castro described him as “a young man who, despite his age, showed exceptional maturity and courage.”