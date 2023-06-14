Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero focused his work agenda in Moscow this Tuesday on dialogue with high-level Russian government authorities to promote and finalize bilateral cooperation agreements. After honoring the Russian martyrs who fell in the Great Patriotic War with a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Cuban head of […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero focused his work agenda in Moscow this Tuesday on dialogue with high-level Russian government authorities to promote and finalize bilateral cooperation agreements.

After honoring the Russian martyrs who fell in the Great Patriotic War with a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Cuban head of government spoke with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, to give continuity to the meetings held in Sochi last week.

Marrero thanked his peer for the excellent reception during the tour that began on June 6, while acknowledging the good results of the meetings of the representatives of the Eurasian Economic Union. Likewise, he invited the Russian prime minister to visit Havana so that he can feel first-hand the reality of the people of the largest of the Antilles, and can evaluate the progress of joint projects.

For his part, Mishustin insisted on the need to establish research in the biotechnological and biopharmaceutical fields, agriculture, energy and cultural cooperation, among other areas.

Earlier, presidential adviser Maxim Oreshkin received Marrero and they discussed the launch of new programs related to the production of service goods, tourism and agriculture.

In this regard, the Cuban leader remarked that the tour of Russia, more than having a protocol character, seeks to specify and move to a higher level the implementation of projects in different aspects of marked importance for Havana.

Likewise, the vice president of the National Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, urged Marrero to continue working together to resist Western sanctions and create a multipolar world order.

Marrero also arrived this Tuesday at the headquarters of the Council of the Russian Federation where he was received by its president Valentina Matvienko, who assured that it is a main task of her Parliament to create the conditions for unconditional compliance with all the agreements reached at the highest level between the Cuban and Russian governments.

Marrero spoke with the General Secretary of the Russian Communist Party, Guennadi Zyuganov, and they reviewed the links of this organization with the Cuban Communist Party, while thanking the Russian communists for their unconditional support in the fight against blockade imposed by the United States for more than six decades.

The meetings at the highest level of the Cuban head of government in the Russian capital conclude this Wednesday, June 14, to move then to the city of Saint Petersburg to participate in the international economic forum that concludes on June 17.