Share

avana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, held meetings with Chinese vice prime minister He Lifeng, and with the president of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui, as part of his work agenda in the Asian nation.

In both meetings, the excellent state of bilateral relations and the will to continue strengthening these ties were confirmed.

Likewise, the Cuban Foreign Minister ratified the island’s support for Chinese global initiatives that promote the development of the Global South, and thanked that country for its firm support for Cuba through recent shipments.