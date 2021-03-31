Cuban Foreign Minister describes discrimination in US as endemic

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday drew attention to segregation and racism in the United States, which he described as endemic in a historically exclusionary society.

On his Twitter account, he referred to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, which reveals that nearly 80 percent of people surveyed think that there is discrimination against black people in that country.

The survey, conducted in early March, reveals a similar view regarding Latins, 76 percent, and 70 percent regarding Asian people.

The Pew Research Center is a Washington-based think tank that provides information on issues, attitudes and trends that characterize the United States and the world.